Ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to consumers during coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to power sector

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked officials to work towards ensuring round-the-clock supply of power to all consumers.  

At a meeting to review the power sector and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on it, he also discussed various long-term reforms for enhancing sustainability, resilience, and efficiency of the sector, an official release said. 

Underlining the significance of the power sector in propelling country's economy, Modi stressed on the need for effective enforcement of contracts for attracting private investments during the meeting, which was among others attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for power, skill and NRE R K Singh, it said.

Measures for improving viability of distribution companies, including tariff rationalization and timely release of subsidies along with improved governance were discussed as well, the release said. 

Later in a tweet, the prime minister said he discussed ways to further reforms in the power sector.

"The focus is on enhancing sustainability, resilience and improving efficiency," Modi said.

The statement said discussions included measures regarding ease of doing business, propagation of renewables, flexibility in supply of coal, the role of public-private partnerships and boosting investments in the power sector.

