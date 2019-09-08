Entire world stood by India on J&K issue: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that the Modi government's “biggest success” has so far been that the “entire world” stood by India on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) of the Constitution for J&K even though Pakistan knocked “all the doors”, including that of the UN seeking their intervention.

Presenting a report card of the Modi government 2.0 on completion of its 100 days, he touted the scrapping of J&K's special status and creation of two Union Territories through the bifurcation of the militancy-hit state as “the biggest decision” of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It's been only 35 days (since the scrapping of special status). Just one sporadic incident of terror attack took place yesterday. No other incident of firing, shelling of tear gas, death has taken place. Section 144 has been imposed in only 14 police station areas. Rest of the areas remains free from any restriction,” he added.

He said people of J&K, as well as Leh Ladakh, will now be able to avail the benefit of all government schemes and programmes with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) as well as the creation of two Union Territories through the bifurcation of the state.

“This (scrapping of Article 370 and 35 (A) as well as bifurcation of the J&K) has strengthened the unity. Life (in J&K) has come back to normal very fast. This will lead to speedy progress of Kashmir. Employment opportunities will also increase,” he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Javadekar listed criminalisation of triple talaq among Muslims and amendment in a law to allow an individual to be designated as 'terrorist' on the top of the other “landmark decisions” taken by the Modi government 2.0.

He hailed the amended Motor Vehicles law which provides for the imposition of hefty penalties to those violating the traffic rules. “The law will bring discipline on roads and the police will need to challan fewer people in the next four months,” he said.

He also released a 124-page booklet, titled 'Jan Connect: 100 days of bold initiatives and decisive actions'.

This came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the BJP's poll campaign in Haryana. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 2,000 crore, and later addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Rohtak.

Besides Haryana, the state assembly polls are likely to be held in Maharashtra and Jharkhand next month where BJP is in power.