Entire world supports Article 370 abrogation: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that there were no restrictions in the Kashmir Valley and curfew had been lifted from all the 196 police station limits.

Shah asserted that Jammu and Kashmir would be “normal soon” and that the blockade and restrictions existed only in “certain minds”.

The home minister said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in eight police station limits that prohibit assembly of four or more persons and political processions.

“People are free to move around anywhere in Kashmir. Many journalists from rest of India are also visiting Kashmir regularly,” Shah said at a function organised by a Former Civil Servants Forum here.

Shah, who is also the BJP president, accused the Opposition of spreading “misinformation” about restrictions in the Kashmir Valley.

“Where are the restrictions? It is only in your mind. There are no restrictions. Only misinformation about restrictions is being spread,” he said.

On the claims of violation of human rights in J&K, he said that no one had raised this issued with regard to security personnel, their widows and children when 41,800 people lost their lives in the state.

“But people are trying to create hue and cry over lack of mobile connections for a few days. Lack of phone connection is not human rights violation,” he said.

Shah also said that 10,000 new landline connections were given in Jammu and Kashmir while 6,000 PCOs have also come up in the last two months.

“The decision on Article 370 will strengthen the unity and integrity of India,” the home minister said, adding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir will be completely normal soon.

Shah also faulted Nation's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's handling of J&K, saying approaching the United Nations on the issue was “more than a Himalayan blunder”.

Shah claimed that the entire world had supported the government's move on Article 370 and expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir will be the most developed region in the country in the next 10 years.