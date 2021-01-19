'Epicaricacy!' Tharoor slams Aus after India's Gabba win

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders on Tuesday congratulated the people of the country on Indian cricket team's historic series win against Australia.

The Indian cricket team showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test here, successfully chasing a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

At the beginning of a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "A good news has come at very difficult time that the Indian cricket team has hoisted the flag of victory in Australia.

"Congratulations to all Indians on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated the Indian team on the victory and hailed their fighting spirit.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hailed the Indian team's win and tweeted some of the critical comments by ex-cricketers following India's defeat in the Adelaide Test, "WordofTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there's a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said, what remains but "wow"?!

The series will be remembered for ages and the impact that Ajinkya Rahane's team had on the cricketing fraternity and the fans, in general, will be written in golden words when a fresh history of Test cricket after 2000 is written. Praising Rahane, Tharoor tweeted, "He will give all credit to his team, the way he handed the winner's trophy to its most junior member."