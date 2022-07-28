Ethanol blending with petrol has increased 10 times in 8 years: PM Modi

Ethanol blended petrol rose 10 times in 8 yrs: PM Modi

PTI
PTI, Himmatnagar ,
  • Jul 28 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ethanol blending with petrol, which was 40 crore litres before 2014, has now increased to 400 crore litres.

The blending of ethanol with petrol has also increased the income of farmers, he said at a public rally after inaugurating various projects of the Sabar Dairy in Gujarat. Modi said sustained efforts to increase the annual income of farmers in last eight years are showing results now.

Apart from farming, the promotion of allied business activities like cattle-rearing, fisheries and honey production has also increased the income of farmers, he said. The PM also said that the government decided to ban plastic as cattle would consume it. 

Ethanol
Petrol
India News
Narendra Modi

