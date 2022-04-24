EU chief arrives in India, to meet PM Modi for 'strengthening ties' on trade, security

The European Union president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India for a two-day visit. She will be the chief guest at Raisina Dialogue starting April 25.

I’m off to New Delhi as we celebrate 60 years of 🇪🇺🇮🇳 relations. 60 years during which we built a solid friendship. And a cooperation that we now both want to take to the next level. Looking forward to my discussions with @narendramodi — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 23, 2022

Leyen begins her visit to India on Sunday, during which she will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further ramping up two-way engagement in areas of trade, connectivity, energy, climate change and security. Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as India-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, are also expected to figure in the discussions.

The European Commission president said taking the partnership forward means negotiating the ambitious trade and investment agreements, connecting the world with the global gateway, driving the digital revolution, fighting climate change and achieving a just energy transition.

It will be von der Leyen's first visit to India as president of the European Commission.

(with inputs from agencies)

