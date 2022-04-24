EU chief arrives for Modi meeting, to 'strengthen ties'

EU chief arrives in India, to meet PM Modi for 'strengthening ties' on trade, security

Ursula von der Leyen, on two-day visit, will be the chief guest at Raisina Dialogue starting April 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 24 2022, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2022, 07:55 ist
European Union president Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters Photo

The European Union president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India for a two-day visit. She will be the chief guest at Raisina Dialogue starting April 25.

Leyen begins her visit to India on Sunday, during which she will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further ramping up two-way engagement in areas of trade, connectivity, energy, climate change and security. Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as India-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, are also expected to figure in the discussions.

The European Commission president said taking the partnership forward means negotiating the ambitious trade and investment agreements, connecting the world with the global gateway, driving the digital revolution, fighting climate change and achieving a just energy transition.

It will be von der Leyen's first visit to India as president of the European Commission.

(with inputs from agencies)

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
PM Modi
Ursula von der Leyen
European Union
Russia
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Arun Shourie: Truth and dare

Women, through the lens of women

Women, through the lens of women

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

DH Toon | Bulldozers unearth a 'new India'

Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector

Returning travellers spell new hope for tourism sector

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Child in Mariupol steel works begs to 'see the sun'

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Can better furniture make you a better worker?

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

Ravi wins hat-trick of Asian Championship gold medals

History in a grain of rice

History in a grain of rice

 