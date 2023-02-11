EU special envoy on Afghanistan visits India

European Union's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson held wide-ranging talks over the last two days with his Indian interlocutors on the overall situation in the war-torn country including the threat of terrorism emanating from its soil, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Niklasson's visit to India came amid growing global concerns over the Taliban regime's violation of human rights including its decision to ban university education for women in Afghanistan.

The deteriorating security situation in Kabul figured prominently in the talks including with officials of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), the people cited above said.

There have been reports from Kabul about a few foreign missions withdrawing their diplomats in view of deteriorating security situation.

On Monday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval attended a security dialogue in Moscow that focused on the overall situation in Afghanistan.

In his address at the meeting, Doval said no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and asserted that India will never abandon people of Afghanistan in their time of need.

India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul besides insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.

In June last year, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following concerns over their security.

Niklasson concluded his India visit on Saturday morning.