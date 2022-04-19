European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen to visit India on April 24

Just days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tour to Ahmedabad and New Delhi, the European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen will visit India on April 24 and 25.

The back-to-back high-level visits from Europe to India are taking place even as India's differences with the western nations over Russia's aggression against Ukraine came to the fore.

Von Der Leyen will have meetings with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her visit to India. The European Commission stated that she would discuss Russia's war against Ukraine with Kovind and Modi.

The president of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year’s edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25.

“The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with EU,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

Arindam Bagchi, the MEA spokesperson in New Delhi, said that India and the European Union shared a vibrant strategic partnership, which had been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in political and strategic, trade and commerce, climate and sustainability, digital and technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties. “The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of India-EU Connectivity Partnership,” he added.

