EuroSchool launches 'Centre of Excellence' initiative

Leading school network EuroSchool has launched a 'Centre of Excellence for Enrichment'.

This is part of an ambitious initiative to bring on board world-class partners and experts to deliver skills and competencies across the school network.

The school has partnered with the world's renowned institutions such as Dale Carnegie, Trinity College London, Cambridge English Assessments (Test Centre), National Stock Exchange Academy, Pro Grad Junior, LogIQids, Bloom & Grow, Model United Nations (Preparatory Centre) among several others, to provide professions courses to students.

The purpose of this initiative is to catalyse Learning and Skill Enhancement among the students of EuroSchool by offering the best-in-class professional programmes.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Deshpande, CEO EuroSchool India said, "Our goal has always been to provide meaningful learning environments for our children. The Centre of Excellence is a one-of-a-kind initiative that empowers our children in their journey with EuroSchool. Students will have the opportunity to equip themselves with 21st-century skills from world-class institutions at a reasonable cost.”

The programmes will be conducted twice a week in 60 minute capsules and the overall duration of each course will be around six months.

The main objective of this initiative is to help students gain a competitive edge and benefit from collaborations that have been made by the school management.

Under CoE, students will be offered professional programmes during after-school hours.

"Under this initiative, high-quality professional programmes will be offered through a single virtual platform. We understand that for parents, the future of their children is paramount. Keeping this in mind the CoE programs are designed from Junior KG to Grade 12 at approximately Rs 1000-1,500 per month,” he added.