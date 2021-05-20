EU's proposed Covid-19 vaccine patent pool is diversionary tactic: SJM

Days after starting a digital campaign to build pressure on WTO as well the government of India to ensure universal access to vaccines and medicines to fight Covid-19, RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch on Thursday wrote to the European Union dismissing its proposed Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Pool as a mere "diversionary tactic" and asked it to unconditionally support the TRIPS waiver proposal.

In a letter to Ugo Astuto, Ambassador Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, the SJM asked the EU to constructively engage in the text-based negotiation to conclude the negotiation at the earliest without compromising the purposes and objectives behind the proposal.

Underlining the need to keep peoples’ health above profit, the SJM stressed that the best option is to scale up the production of various Covid-19 medical products by removing the legal barrier against the freedom of operation.

It held that the approach of charity such as donating vaccines and other medical products is not a sustainable strategy and these have failed so far to effectively address the problem.

"This kind of approach is likely to lead to continuation of monopoly by a few companies over Covid-19 medical products and it will only accentuate the miseries of the people, as the same is likely to cause shortages and unaffordable treatment, which India and the world has gone through in recent months," the SJM said.

The SJM held that patents are not the only barrier and access to trade secrets is critical to scale up the production of vaccines and diagnostics.

"Therefore, the EU's proposed Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Pool is a diversionary tactic, rather than addressing the real issue. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is writing to draw your attention to the EU’s reluctance to support a text-based negotiation of TRIPS Waiver proposal to suspend certain intellectual property (IP) for the Covid-19 medical products," SJM's National co-Convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in the letter.

India along with South Africa had in October last year urged WTO to grant a waiver for limited years (which will be negotiated by the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights Council), from the implementation, application and enforcement of specific provisions of the TRIPS agreement for the prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19.

After the announcement of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on May 5 to support the text-based negotiations on the waiver proposal, many countries came forward to support the negotiation.

The SJM said that the announcement of the EU, however, is not clear in its support to the text-based negotiation. Further, the EU attempted to limit it to the scope of the TRIPS Waiver only to the vaccine patents, it said.

The SJM reminded the EU that "international human rights obligation also includes an obligation to desist from taking measures that result in the infringement of human rights in other countries. Attempts to block the text-based negotiations is an indirect support to Covid-19 medical products that go against the concept of solidarity and even violate the right to health guaranteed under Article 12 of the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR)."