Evaluation work to be decentralised, examiners will mark answer scripts at respective residences: CISCE

  • Mar 19 2020, 18:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 18:37 ist
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday announced changes in its evaluation guidelines for ICSE board exam in view of coronavirus outbreak saying work will be decentralised and examiners will mark the answer scripts at their respective residences.

"Marking of answer scripts should take place at the residences of examiners during the allocated time period. Ahead of that, on day one, the chief examiner/co chief examiner/ examiner coordinator of an evaluation centre will meet all the examiners for a short time to discuss the marking scheme, give necessary instructions and to hand over the boxes containing the answer scripts to them," said Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

"It is the responsibility of each examiner concerned to transport his or her box containing the answer scripts safely to his or her residence. If any examiner is absent, the answer scripts allotted to the examiner should be reallocated by chief examiner/co chief examiner or examiner coordinator as the case may be amongst the examiner on the first day itself and a record of the same should be kept by them," he added.

On the last day, each examiner will bring his or her respective marked answer scripts safely packed and hand them over to the chief examiner, co-chief examiner or examiner coordinator at the evaluation centre.

"All other confidential material given to the examiner-- question marking scheme etc should also be submitted," said Arathoon

