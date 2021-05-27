Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in new clip

Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in another video

IMA has written to PM Modi demanding that Ramdev be booked under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on Covid-19 vaccination

PTI
PTI,
  • May 27 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:27 ist
They are just making a noise, Ramdev said, responding to questions about trends against him on social media. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid the raging controversy over Ramdev's alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy, another controversial video surfaced on social media in which the yoga guru is seen reacting to the demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him".

"They are just making a noise. They keep creating trends like Thug Ramdev, Mahathug Ramdev, Giraftar Ramdev and so on," he said responding to #Arrest Ramdev trends on social media.

"Arrest to khair unka baap bhi nahin kar sakta Swami Ramdev ko (even their father cannot arrest Swami Ramdev)," he is caught saying in the video.

Read | IMA files police complaint against yoga guru Ramdev

The yoga guru's latest video shows he is not apologetic at all about making "insensitive" comments about allopathy and allopathic practitioners, a doctor said in Dehradun.

"Ramdev's statement is full of arrogance. It shows that he considers himself above the law," he said reacting to the latest video of Ramdev.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on coronavirus vaccination and challenging government protocols for its treatment.

The apex medical body of modern doctors has also served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic practitioners, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramdev Baba
Indian Medical Association
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

'Solo trip': Aircraft flies one man to Dubai for Rs 18K

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Does Covid-19 really affect your heart?

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Four reasons to look forward to Huma's 'Maharani'

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works

 