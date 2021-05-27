Even their father cannot arrest me: Ramdev in another video

Amid the raging controversy over Ramdev's alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy, another controversial video surfaced on social media in which the yoga guru is seen reacting to the demand for his arrest, saying "even their father cannot arrest him".

"They are just making a noise. They keep creating trends like Thug Ramdev, Mahathug Ramdev, Giraftar Ramdev and so on," he said responding to #Arrest Ramdev trends on social media.

"Arrest to khair unka baap bhi nahin kar sakta Swami Ramdev ko (even their father cannot arrest Swami Ramdev)," he is caught saying in the video.

The yoga guru's latest video shows he is not apologetic at all about making "insensitive" comments about allopathy and allopathic practitioners, a doctor said in Dehradun.

"Ramdev's statement is full of arrogance. It shows that he considers himself above the law," he said reacting to the latest video of Ramdev.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Ramdev be booked immediately under sedition charges for alleged misinformation campaign on coronavirus vaccination and challenging government protocols for its treatment.

The apex medical body of modern doctors has also served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic practitioners, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.