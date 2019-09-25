Even Trump sat in audience to listen to PM Modi in Hous

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Houston even US President Donald Trump sat in the audience to listen to him, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Wednesday at an event organised to take to the people the message of Modi government's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

While Delhi will go to polls before February next year, the BJP has already made a withdrawal of the special status for the J&K a major poll plank in Maharashtra and Harayana on October 21.

The saffron party is fighting the State assembly polls on the persona of Modi, projecting him as a strong and decisive leader.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is such a global leader that we saw event the US President Donald Trump sitting in the audience to listen to his speech,” Tiwari said hailing Modi's leadership and his government's decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35A while speaking at the BJP's 'Jan Jagaran Sabha'.

Nearly setting the tone for the poll campaign, BJP's acting president J P Nadda also hailed the abrogation of the Article 370 and 35 A, saying it was a long-cherished demand which could be fulfilled only because of the “will” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “strategy” of BJP president Amit Shah.

While speaking at the event, Nadda said that abrogation of Article 370 and 35A would take the J&K on the path of development. People in J&K would be able to avail the benefits of several schemes.

“This has integrated Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country. All the laws will now be enforced there,” he added.