Every divisional, sub-divisional hospital in zones should have isolation wards: Railways on coronavirus

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2020, 21:57pm ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 21:59pm ist

The Indian Railways has issued directives to all its chief medical officers on prevention and care for coronavirus and said that every divisional, sub-divisional hospital of the zones should have isolation wards in their premises.

It also instructed hospitals to treat fever-related cases with care separately from other patients.

India has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

"Persons having fever should be separated from other patients, preferably there should be a separate counter/ward with specific signage for fever cases and medical staffs deployed at such areas should have proper protective gears.

