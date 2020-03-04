Every divisional, sub-divisional hospital in zones should have isolation wards: Railways on coronavirus

The Indian Railways has issued directives to all its chief medical officers on prevention and care for coronavirus and said that every divisional, sub-divisional hospital of the zones should have isolation wards in their premises.
It also instructed hospitals to treat fever-related cases with care separately from other patients.
India has 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.
"Persons having fever should be separated from other patients, preferably there should be a separate counter/ward with specific signage for fever cases and medical staffs deployed at such areas should have proper protective gears.
