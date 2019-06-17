Every Indian is feeling proud: Amit Shah on Team India

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, tweeted congratulating the Indian Cricket team over their "impressive win" against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup Match on Sunday.

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same.

Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance.

Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019