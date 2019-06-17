Every Indian is feeling proud: Shah on Team India

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 17 2019, 10:18am ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2019, 15:11pm ist
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo by AFP)

Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, tweeted congratulating the Indian Cricket team over their "impressive win" against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup Match on Sunday.

 

 

 

He said "Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance."

 

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth Lewis method in the ICC World Cup match on Sunday, June 16.

