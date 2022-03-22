All Indians legally bound to reply census queries: Govt

Every Indian legally bound to reply census queries: Government tells Lok Sabha

The housing listing phase of the census were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020 but postponed due to Covid outbreak

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2022, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 18:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Every Indian is legally bound to answer census questions and all requisite steps are being taken to carry out the census and the National Population Register exercise smoothly, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the state governments appoint census officers to take or aid in or supervise the census exercise under the provisions of the Census Act 1948.

"Every person is legally bound to answer the census questions to the best of his or her knowable or belief.

Track all Parliament updates here

"All requisite measures are taken with the support of the state governments to conduct the census and the National Population Register (NPR) exercise smoothly," he said in a written reply to a question.

The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the NPR were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020 but postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the earlier schedule, the reference date of the census was March 1, 2021 and October 1, 2020 in the snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The census operation continues to be on hold and the government has not yet announced the new schedule.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Census
India News
Indian Politics
Parliament
budget session

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report

Delhi most polluted capital in world in 2021: Report

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Matcha: The versatile ancient Japanese superfood

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

Lviv radio gets 'new mission' after Russian invasion

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

To keep girls in school, India must manage water crisis

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Indian brand Dash and Dot debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

Ukraine's 'chess capital' Lviv mulls Russia's next move

 