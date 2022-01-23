Every Indian proud of Netaji's monumental contribution: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.

Modi also greeted people on 'Parakram Diwas', which has been announced by his government to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birthday.

The prime minister tweeted, "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation."

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

He is also scheduled to unveil Bose's hologram statue at India Gate in the evening.

