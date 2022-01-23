Every Indian proud of Netaji's monumental contribution: PM Modi

Indians proud of Netaji's monumental contribution: PM

He is also scheduled to unveil Bose's hologram statue at India Gate in the evening

  Jan 23 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and said every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation.

Modi also greeted people on 'Parakram Diwas', which has been announced by his government to mark the Azad Hind Fauj founder's birthday. 

The prime minister tweeted, "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation."

He is also scheduled to unveil Bose's hologram statue at India Gate in the evening. 

