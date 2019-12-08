Everybody proud of railway's achievements: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed on Saturday that everybody in the country, from the common man to elected representatives, are proud of the achievements of the railways and the phase of disappointment and hopelessness is over.

At the 'Parivartan Sangosthi' event, organised to discuss next level of reforms for improving performance and efficiency of the railways, he complimented the railway administration for installing free WiFi at 5,500 stations till now.

The meeting comes days after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report showed that the operating ratio of the railways in 2017-18 was the worst in the last 10 years.

Goyal and other senior railway officials deliberated on ways to improve performance and efficiency of the railways.