EveyTrans launches inter-city electric bus service in Pune-Mumbai

Leading electric bus operator EveyTrans Private Limited, a MEIL Group company, has launched the inter-city bus service under the brand name, ‘PuriBus’, between Mumbai and Pune - adding to the connectivity between India's financial capital to Maharashtra's cultural capital, IT and industrial hub.

Operations will begin on October 15, to mark the auspicious Vijayadashami coinciding with Dussehra festivities.

With the launch of the inter-city service by EveryTrans, long-distance, zero-emission, noiseless and comfortable travel has become a reality.

Sandeep Raizada, General Manager, EveyTrans said, “We are proud and humbled to have been the first to launch the inter-city E-bus services in India. PuriBus can cover up to 350 kms on a single charge, with zero-emission, making it an option for inter--city travel operators, leading to savings in the long run.”

The Centre and state governments are encouraging the adoption of electric buses in the public transport system under FAME I and FAME 2 policy initiatives.

The zero-emission, electric inter-city coach bus has a seating capacity of 45 plus driver and co-driver. The bus is aesthetically designed and offers utmost comfort to passengers. The AC E-bus designed for long-distance travel has comfortable and luxurious push back seats.

The bus has the latest TV and infotainment system along with Wi-Fi, ensuring a journey full of entertainment. Each seat has an in-built USB charger. The five cubic meter luggage space guarantees ample space for luggage.

Watch latest videos by DH here: