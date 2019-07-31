EVMs in polls: Thackeray meets Mamata in Kolkata

DH News Service
DH News Service, Kolkata,
  • Jul 31 2019, 17:24pm ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2019, 17:43pm ist
MNS leader Raj Thackeray arrived in Kolkata today, to meet Mamata Banerjee. (DH Photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, to meet Kolkata chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee. He had come to meet her on the issue of the use of EVMs in polls. "I have no expectations from High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commissioner," Thackeray told the reporters when asked if he would move Court against EVMs.

 

"They are likely to discuss electoral reforms, demand for return to ballot papers and the political situation in the country," a source close to the MNS chief told PTI.

He said Banerjee informed him that her party is committed towards saving democracy. He also said that he invited Banerjee for a 'morcha' in Mumbai. 

