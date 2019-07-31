EVMs in polls: Thackeray meets Mamata in Kolkata

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, to meet Kolkata chief minister and All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee. He had come to meet her on the issue of the use of EVMs in polls. "I have no expectations from High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commissioner," Thackeray told the reporters when asked if he would move Court against EVMs.

Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on being asked if he will move Court against EVMs: I have no expectations from High Court, Supreme Court and the Election Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/2NVtqXZ3eI — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

MNS leader Raj Thackeray after his meeting with Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: I came to meet her on the issue of use of EVMs in polls. I've invited her for a 'morcha' in Mumbai. She told me that her party is committed towards saving democracy. She said, "Main hun,aisa samajh lena." pic.twitter.com/5MOLldriPr — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019

"They are likely to discuss electoral reforms, demand for return to ballot papers and the political situation in the country," a source close to the MNS chief told PTI.

He said Banerjee informed him that her party is committed towards saving democracy. He also said that he invited Banerjee for a 'morcha' in Mumbai.