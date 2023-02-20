Ex-Andaman chief secy gets bail in rape case

The victim was allegedly lured to Chief Secretary Narain's residence on the promise of a government job and then raped by multiple persons, including Narain

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Feb 20 2023, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 12:56 ist
File photo of Jitendra Narain being produced at District & Sessions Court in Port Blair. Credit: PTI Photo

The former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain was granted bail by the Port Blair circuit bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday in the rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman.

The bench of Justice Chittaranjan Dash and Justice Md Nizamuddin granted conditional bail to Narain.

Advocate Pathick Chandra Das, who represented the rape survivor, told PTI he was moving the Supreme Court against the bail order.

Also Read | Port Blair rape case: Chief Secy erased evidence of more victims

"Narain was given conditional bail. Among the conditions are that he cannot enter Andaman and Nicobar Island unless called for, he will not use officers to influence witnesses, he cannot make phone calls to any officers and the victim party, he will deposit his passport and cannot leave India," Das said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the allegations that the woman was lured to the chief secretary's residence on the promise of a government job and then allegedly raped by multiple persons, including Narain.

The SIT filed a 935-page charge sheet in the case earlier this month.

India News
rape
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Port Blair
Calcutta HC

