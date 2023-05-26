Ex-Andhra minister’s murder: SC stays HC’s advance bail to Yerra Gangi Reddy

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court's order directing the special judge for CBI cases, Hyderabad, to enlarge Yerra Gangi Reddy, an accused in the murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy, on bail on July 1.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Suneetha Nareddy daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, submitted before a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Justice P S Narasimha that the CBI in its counter says two things, the high court has no power under Section 482 of CrPC to grant bail and it is a bad precedent.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the CBI, had earlier submitted before the court, “We have never heard of it that the order which cancels the bail, allows the bail. How is it possible?”

The bench said that the operative part of the high court order which directed the CBI court, Hyderabad, to enlarge the petitioner on bail on July 1, 2023, shall remain stayed until the next date of hearing.

"Re-list on 14.07.2023. Till then, the direction issued in the impugned order dated 27.04.2023, “The Court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad, is directed to enlarge the petitioner on bail on 01.07.2023” shall remain stayed," the bench said in its order.

Senior advocate Aman Lekhi, appearing for Yerra Gangi Reddy, opposed the plea.

Suneetha Narreddy challenged the validity of the high court's order granting conditional bail to T Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy, while allowing a plea for bail cancellation.

The Telangana High Court on April 27 cancelled the bail of Yerra Gangi Reddy, the prime accused in the case. It directed him to surrender before the CBI court by May 5. The court also clarified that if the accused failed to surrender, the CBI may arrest him.

It said that as the CBI is scheduled to complete the hearing on June 30, Gangi Reddy may be granted bail on July 1. The Supreme Court had recently extended the deadline for completing the investigation into the sensational case till June 30.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on March 15, 2019, weeks before elections. The 68-year-old was alone at his house when unidentified persons barged in and killed him.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case in 2020 on the direction of Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Supreme Court transferred the case to Hyderabad on apprehension by Suneetha Reddy.