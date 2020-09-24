Ex-Atomic Energy Commission chairman Sekhar Basu dies of Covid-19

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman and Department of Atomic Energy Secretary Sekhar Basu who was one of the key architects of India’s first nuclear submarine INS Arihant died on Thursday in Kolkata due to Covid-19. He was 68.

Under his leadership a secret team of some of India’s finest nuclear scientists and engineers developed a set of miniature 80MWe pressurised water nuclear reactors for INS Arihant (and other nuclear submarines that would follow), working tirelessly for decades at a secret BARC facility at Kalpakkam.

“After completion of one year of BARC Training School programme in Nuclear Science and Engineering (in the early 1970s), he took up the responsibility of the development of nuclear submarine propulsion plant and was responsible for achieving success in the same,” the DAE said in a press statement.

Once INS Arihant started sailing following its successful launch in 2009, Basu was moved to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai where he served as the director of India’s biggest nuclear research establishment for five years before becoming the DAE Secretary in October 2015.

It was under his tenure at the DAE, the Centre approved the construction of 10 large nuclear reactors for power generation at a fleet mode cutting down on the time taken to build nuclear reactors in India.

Born on September 20, 1952, Basu completed his schooling at the Ballygunge Government School in Kolkata, and in 1974 he graduated in mechanical engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute in Mumbai.

“Grieved to hear about the passing away of veteran nuclear scientist and former Atomic Energy Commission chairman, Dr Sekhar Basu. My condolences to his family and colleagues,” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Basu played a key role in establishing India as a lead country in nuclear science and engineering.