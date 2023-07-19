Ex-BJP MLA convicted by UP court for violation of MCC

Ex-BJP MLA convicted by Uttar Pradesh court for violation of model code

Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Malik.

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Jul 19 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 14:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former BJP MLA Umesh Malik has been convicted by a special MP/MLA court here for violation of the model code of conduct.

Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Malik.

According to assistant prosecution officer Arvind kumar, Malik along with his supporters had gone to file his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, violating prohibitory orders

Defence lawyer Shyambir Singh said the fine amount has been deposited.

BJP
Uttar Pradesh

