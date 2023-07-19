Ex-BJP MLA convicted by Uttar Pradesh court for violation of model code

Former BJP MLA Umesh Malik has been convicted by a special MP/MLA court here for violation of the model code of conduct.
Special Judge Mayank Jaiswal on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on Malik.
According to assistant prosecution officer Arvind kumar, Malik along with his supporters had gone to file his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017, violating prohibitory orders
Defence lawyer Shyambir Singh said the fine amount has been deposited.
