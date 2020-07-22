Ex bureaucrats move SC for inquiry into mismanagement of Covid-19 pandemic

A group of six former senior bureaucrats has approached the Supreme Court for an independent inquiry into the Union government's "gross mismanagement" of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

K P Fabian and others through advocate Prashant Bhushan contended that the response of the government to the pandemic and the deleterious impact of it on the lives and livelihoods of citizens of the country was a matter of public importance.

It warranted the appointment of a Commission under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, they pleaded.

They said a Commission headed by a former Supreme Court judge and comprising experts from fields of medical science, epidemiology, public health, law, and social sciences should be formed to conduct an independent inquiry into issues of failure to take early measures for containment of the disease, abrupt and arbitrary declaration of lockdown, failure of lockdown to contain transmission of the disease and misery wrought upon ordinary citizens, owing to unplanned and sudden nature of lockdown.