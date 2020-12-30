Ex-Delhi Congress minister's daughter rescued from her father's residence: DCW

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said that it rescued the daughter of former Congress minister Rajkumar Chauhan from his Paschim Vihar residence on Monday night.

Chauhan, a four-time former MLA, was a minister in the Sheila Dixit government.

The complainant, through a letter, sought help and requested the authorities to rescue her from her paternal residence, the DCW said in a statement.

The woman wrote that she was being held captive and was often mercilessly beaten up by her father and brother. Taking cognisance of the matter, a DCW team visited the address along with the Delhi Police, the statement said.

After reaching the location, they met the woman, who informed them that she married a man in 1999, but for the last 10 years, has been living separately at her parents' house in Delhi due to some differences with her husband.

The woman has two daughters and a divorce case is pending before a court in Chandigarh for years. The woman alleged that her father does not want the case to be settled and that her husband has married another woman, the statement said.

She wants to start a new life but is unable to do so because of the prestige issues of her family, according to the statement.

The complainant alleged that her father illegally confined her in his house, did not allow her to go out and often beat her up mercilessly. It was also confirmed by her younger daughter, the statement said.

The DCW and the police rescued the woman and took her to the Paschim Vihar West police station.

The woman has mentioned in her statements that she does not want to live with her parents anymore and wants action to be taken against them for the alleged violence committed on her. After the completion of the formalities, she was shifted to a shelter home, the statement said.

The Delhi Police has registered only a DD entry in the matter. The DCW has issued a notice to the police, asking them for reasons for not registering an FIR and the steps taken by them considering the strong political background of the complainant's father, the statement said.

Chauhan denied the allegations.

According to the police, the DCW made a PCR call on Monday saying it needs the help of the police in a case of domestic violence. The DCW team and the police reached the Bhera Enclave and met the complainant.

An enquiry revealed that the complainant was living with her two daughters on a separate floor in her father's house. The allegations levelled by the complainant were denied by her daughters, a senior police officer said.