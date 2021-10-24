Ex-diplomat emphasises on promoting Buddhist tourism in India to counter China

Former senior diplomat G Parthasarathi on Sunday emphasised exploiting the Buddhist tourism in India to develop strategic ties with the ASEAN countries, the majority of whom are devout Buddhists, as a way to counter an expansionist China.

Citing the example of Myanmar, Parthasarathi said China is building a naval port on the Bay of Bengal for that country, which poses a security challenge to Indian borders.

However, Parthasarathi was confident that Myanmar, where he had served as an ambassador, cannot harm India. "One thing they (Myanmar officials) say is that how can we harm you. You are the land of the Buddha and they are devout Buddhists.

Bear this in mind," Parthasarathi said during the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave, organised in Bengaluru to celebrate the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which gave birth to a new nation Bangladesh in Asia.

He further said, "This whole region is full of Buddhism and our exploitation of that fact is minimal. We do not even have a tourism promotion basis for getting people here. Therefore, I think this should be the area to explore."

Parthasarathi stressed the need for India to make peace with countries in the Indian ocean although it has settled its maritime boundary with every nation. Referring to the situation with China, he said the Chinese are fighting with everybody on their borders.

Parthasarathi said that people often say that India should have been sweet to the Chinese or have not done things that irked the neighbour. "It's not so easy. Let's face it, China is a territorial expansionist. It had acquired territory using force. There is no one left with whom they don't have a maritime boundary dispute," the former diplomat said.

According to Parthasarathi, the Chinese have made outrageous claims which have been rejected by the International Court of Justice. This again is an issue we have not taken up strongly with ASEAN. We need to focus on that area," he said.

Parthasarathi also noted that China has scant respect for land borders with India, Nepal, Bhutan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, South Korea, North Korea and Tibet. "China is surrounded by countries whose territories it is claiming. Have we taken full diplomatic advantage? Have we taken strategic advantage?" he asked.

