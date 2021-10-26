Ex-Guv Malik's allegation against BJP boosts TMC in Goa

The Trinamool Congress demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, after the state’s former Governor, Satyapal Malik, accused the BJP-led government of corruption.

The TMC charged that Pramod Sawant should resign as the Chief Minister of Goa within 72 hours and a retired Supreme Court judge should be appointed to conduct a judicial enquiry into the allegation of corruption against the BJP-led government in the coastal state.

Satya Pal Malik reveals how CM Pramod Sawant scammed Goans at the peak of COVID-19 resulting in over 3k deaths. That's exactly what we said in the People's Chargesheet today. People deserve accountability & @DrPramodPSawant must resign to allow a fair enquiry!#SawantMustResign pic.twitter.com/c5PcsFVISP — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) October 25, 2021

Malik was the governor of Goa from November 2019 to August 2018 before being shifted to Meghalaya. He alleged during a TV interview that he had brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the findings of his own probe into the allegation about corruption by the BJP-led government in Goa in arranging home delivery of food during the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: TMC counters PM Modi's 'double engine govt' pitch in Goa

The Prime Minister had, in turn, asked the same people, who had been involved in the corruption and who obviously had denied the allegation, said Malik, adding that he had been transferred from Panaji to Shillong because he had been speaking out against corruption by the State Government of Goa.

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visiting Panaji on Thursday to launch the party’s campaign for the 2022 assembly elections in Goa, the TMC cashed in on the allegation by the state’s former governor against the BJP government.

“On behalf all Goans, we demand High-level Judicial Enquiry by a retired SC Judge to look into the alleged corruption (and) Resignation of the CM (Pramod Sawant) to facilitate a free and fair investigation,” the TMC posted on Twitter.

“Goa government is woefully corrupt. @DrPramodPSawant Sawant-led government is corrupt in every sphere”, said Ex-Goa Governor Satyapal Malik

He added, ‘I proved the matter & informed PM. However, I was removed but CM was retained.’ #SawantMustResign — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 25, 2021

Malik had also recently claimed that he had been told during his stint as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019 that he would get Rs 300 crore as bribe if he cleared two files belonging to “Ambani” and an “RSS-affiliated man”.

Check out latest videos from DH: