Ex-MLA DP Yadav booked on kidnapping, extortion charges

Former MP DP Yadav has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police under charges of kidnapping, forgery and extortion charges.

The new case comes days after Yadav was acquitted by the Uttarakhand High Court in a murder case.

Police said an FIR was registered at the civil lines police station against DP Yadav, former Thakurdwara MLA Vijay Yadav and four others on the direction of the CJM court.

Civil Lines inspector Ravindra Pratap Singh said the FIR was lodged by Delhi Road resident, Anil Tomar, who has alleged that D.P. Yadav, Vijay Yadav and four others 'kidnapped' him from the civil lines area and demanded Rs 10 crore to release him.

They also threatened to kill him.

The inspector said that the FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 364 (kidnapping for ransom) and 384 (extortion) among others.

He said that the matter was being investigated and further action would be taken accordingly.

The Uttarakhand High Court had acquitted Yadav in the murder case of Ghaziabad MLA Mahendra Singh Bhati, setting aside the order of the CBI Court of Dehradun last Wednesday. The high court found no concrete evidence against Yadav and ordered his release.

He was previously granted interim bail in the case.

In September 1992, Bhati was shot dead at the Dadri railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district.

Check out latest videos from DH: