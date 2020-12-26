Farmers' stir: Ex-MP Harinder Singh Khalsa quits BJP

Ex-MP Harinder Singh Khalsa quits BJP over farmers' issue

Khalsa had joined the BJP in 2019 after being suspended from the AAP for his alleged anti-party activities

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 26 2020, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2020, 20:37 ist
Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa. Credit: Facebook/mpharindersinghkhalsa

Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday quit the BJP accusing its leadership of having an indifferent attitude towards farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

Khalsa (73) had won Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate but had been suspended from the AAP for his alleged anti-party activities. He had joined the BJP in 2019.

Accusing the BJP leadership of being insensitive towards agitation farmers, Khalsa on Saturday said that he decided to resign from it due to its leadership's indifferent attitude towards the farmers.

Thousands of farmers are camping at various border points of Delhi borders for a month now, demanding the repeal of three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
BJP
Farmers protests
Aam Aadmi Party

What's Brewing

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells

 