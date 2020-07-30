Ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, two others awarded four-year jail term in defence corruption case

Jaya Jaitley awarded jail term in corruption case

  • Jul 30 2020, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 15:10 ist
A Delhi court Thursday awarded four-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said.

Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded four-year jail term to Jaitley's former party colleague Gopal Pacherwal and Major General (retd) S P Murgai in the case, Murgai's advocate Vikram Panwar said.

The court, in a proceeding held in camera, also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on all three convicts and directed them to surrender before it till 5:00 pm today. 

The three were held guilty of corruption and criminal conspiracy in the purported purchase of hand-held thermal imagers.

The case stemmed from a sting, 'Operation Westend' aired by news portal Tehelka in January 2001. 

