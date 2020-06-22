Ex Union Minister and Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after he lost the Rajya Sabha polls, former Union minister and Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara where his condition is said to be stable, party officials said.

Congress leader in Ahmedabad said that "Solankiji started developing symptoms since Saturday morning and on Sunday he had high fever following which his sample was taken for testing. On Monday, the test confirmed he is infected with the virus. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Vadodara where his condition is stable."

Solanki, who hails from Anand district, had contested Rajya Sabha polls along with party colleague Shaktisinh Gohil on June 19. Solanki lost while Gohil won. For the past couple of weeks, he was constantly in touch with his party MLAs in the run-up to the poll. He was present at the Gujarat assembly where the polls were held. He had interacted with several party leaders and journalists.

State's chief spokesperson Manish Doshi told DH, "He (Solanki) had stayed with party's all 65 MLAs at the hotel for three to four days prior to polls. They all have to go under quarantine. During the polls, he was screened before entering the polling area when his temperature was normal. We are taking all precautions in view of this development."

On the other hand, Solanki's colleague Shaktisinh Gohil has quarantined himself in Delhi from where he was supposed to go to Bihar. Gohil is national spokesperson of Congress and in-charge of political affairs in Bihar.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 563 new positive cases, second highest single-day spike, taking the state tally to 27,880 while 21 more patients were reported dead, increasing the death toll to 1685.