Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee could be discharged early next week: Doctors

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who was admitted to a private hospital with acute breathing problem had improved significantly.

The hospital authorities said on Saturday that if his condition continues to improve, then he may get discharged by next week.

They also said that the veteran CPI(M) leader was on on non-invasive ventilation and oxygen saturation was at 94%. Bhttacharjee was fully conscious and alert, a senior official the Woodlands Hospital where he was admitted said.

“His vital parameters such as blood pressure and pulse rate are stable. His urine output is normal. He slept well last night. Currently he is conscious and alert. He is able to speak to others,” she said.

Bhattacharjee had been in hospital since last Friday and put on mechanical ventilator support after his breathing complications worsened. The former Chief Minister suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and several other age related ailments. He has removed himself from public life fir for the last few years due to his ill health.