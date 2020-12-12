'Ex-WB CM Bhattacharjee could be discharged next week'

Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee could be discharged early next week: Doctors

Bhattacharjee, 76, is on non-invasive ventilation and stable, a senior official said

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Dec 12 2020, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 20:53 ist
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Credit: Wikimedia commons.

The health condition of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who was admitted to a private hospital with acute breathing problem had improved significantly.

The hospital authorities said on Saturday that if his condition continues to improve, then he may get discharged by next week.

They also said that the veteran CPI(M) leader was on on non-invasive ventilation and oxygen saturation was at 94%. Bhttacharjee was fully conscious and alert, a senior official the Woodlands Hospital where he was admitted said.

“His vital parameters such as blood pressure and pulse rate are stable. His urine output is normal. He slept well last night. Currently he is conscious and alert. He is able to speak to others,” she said.

Bhattacharjee had been in hospital since last Friday and put on mechanical ventilator support after his breathing complications worsened. The former Chief Minister suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and several other age related ailments. He has removed himself from public life fir for the last few years due to his ill health.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee
West Bengal

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 