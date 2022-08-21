Excise Policy scam: Sisodia says CBI issues Look Out Circular against him, agency says nothing ‘as of now’

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the CBI has issued a ‘Look Out Circular’ against him in connection with the controversial excise policy case, a claim contested by the agency which insisted that it has not taken any such action “as of now”.

Sisodia has said that the CBI move was “drama" as investigators "found nothing" after searches at his residence here on Friday, amid allegations of irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy and that money changed hands for benefitting private liquor businesses financially.

"All your raids have failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of even a single penny was not found. Now you have issued a lookout notice stating that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this drama Modi-ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where I have to come. Are you unable to find me?" he tweeted.

However, CBI officials said the agency has not felt the need to issue LoC against public servants accused in the case as they need government permission to fly out. They said no LoCs have been issued against any of the 13 people named in the FIR “as of now”.

The registration of the FIR and searches have triggered a war of words between the BJP and the AAP with Congress also targeting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

Soon after Sisodia's latest tweet on LoC, Kejriwal jumped to his defence by tweeting, "at a time when the common man is battling inflation and crores of youths are unemployed, the central government along with all state governments should fight unemployment and inflation. Instead, they are fighting with the entire country. Every morning they wake up and start the game of CBI-ED. How will the country progress like this."



AAP and Kejriwal got support from senior independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, a former Congress leader, who tweeted, "The “revdi culture” (freebie culture) debate has political overtones. CBI’s FIR against Sisodia. A minister’s statement to rope in Kejriwal. All this to combat the rise of AAP in Gujarat and elsewhere."

Sibal, whom sources had earlier claimed that Kejriwal had proposed as an Opposition Presidential candidate, was referring to the CBI actions and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur pointing fingers at the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in the case. Incidentally, the Congress does not share his views and has been targeting the AAP, exposing chinks in the Opposition ranks.

The CBI action against Sisodia on August 19 was not unexpected and is seen as part of the BJP’s series of attempts to foreclose AAP’s political bid in the untested waters of Gujarat in the immediate future and whatever national ambitions its harbours.

The latest round of attacks was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month when he started a debate on ‘freebies’ promised by parties. While Modi did not specify any party, his remarks were read as a direct jibe at AAP, which was promising free power and education in Gujarat where BJP is in power.