Exclusive shop for Covid-19 protective gear opens in Kerala

Make hay while the sun shines. This is what a seasoned businessman at Kochi in Kerala is doing.

With his hotel business suffering a huge loss during the time of Covid-19, Abdul Nisar, who has been running a chain of hotels in Kochi, has now opened an exclusive shop for all protective gear related to Coronavirus, like masks and PPE kits in Kochi.

Masks ranging from Rs. 5 to over Rs. 1,000 are up for sale at the shop named 'The Mask' at Kalloor in Kochi. Ayurvedic perfumed masks will reach the shop shortly. Sanitizers, PPE kits, gloves, and face shields are the other safety items at the shop.

Nisar told DH that it was the dull hotel business that prompted him to open the shop for selling Covid-19 related items, as it was the present trend. At present all major dress manufactures are also bringing out masks. Moreover many local mask manufacturers have mushroomed, said Nisar who also started a mask manufacturing unit.



Exclusive Covid-19 mask, gears shop opened in Kerala. Credit: DH Photo



Nisar said that to his knowledge, it was the first such exclusive shop for Coronavirus related items in Kerala and even the country. Even during the opening day of the shop on Monday (June 29) there were considerable sales. People of all ages are visiting the shop. The prices of the masks are quite competitive in the shop compared to other shops since items are purchased in bulk, he said.