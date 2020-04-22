Exhume my husband’s body and rebury, deceased doctor’s wife pleads TN govt

The wife of a 55-year-old neurosurgeon, whose burial was conducted by his colleague with bare hands after protests erupted in a crematorium here, has made an emotional appeal to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asking him to fulfil her husband’s “last wish” by “reburying” him in another cemetery.

Anandi Simon, who could not even attend her husband’s burial due to protests from locals as they though burying a dead COVID-19 patient would lead to spread of the virus, made the appeal in a video released on Tuesday night.

In the video, Anandi says her husband had called from his hospital bed and told her that “I should be buried according to our customs in case if something happens to me.” She also complimented the Chief Minister for his government’s COVID-19 efforts that have kept the death rate in the state very low.

“My husband is buried in a sealed casket. The casket should be taken out and reburied at the Kilpauk cemetery. Doing so will not spread the virus. I appeal to the Chief Minister to kindly heed to the request from myself and my two children to fulfill my husband’s last wish,” Anandi said with tears rolling down her cheeks.

Dr. Simon Hercules, the Managing Director of New Hope Medical Centre, died on April 19 after the treatment for COVID-19 failed. He is understood to have contracted COVID-19 while treating patients.

Protests erupted at Vellangadu crematorium on Sunday night after local converged there and attacked those who gathered for the deceased doctor’s burial in which two ambulance drivers and others were injured. The Vellangadu crematorium was chosen after protests erupted at the Kilpauk Cemetery, where Anandi wants her husband buried now.

After the protest, Dr. Simon’s colleague Dr. K Pradeep Kumar had dug the grave himself and buried his senior with help from two ward boys of the hospital.

“There was none to push sand into the grave. I did it with my bare hands. I was scared for two reasons – one is the fear of the mob arriving again and the other is the need to give him (Dr. Simon) a proper burial. He needs to rest in peace,” the Arthroscopy Surgeon had told DH on Monday.

Dr. Simon is survived by Anandi, a daughter, who is a doctor herself and currently recuperating after testing positive for also COVID-19 positive, and a son who is studying medicine. Meanwhile, Palaniswami spoke to Anandi and asked her to be “brave” in the interest of her daughter and son.