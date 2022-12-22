Exotic macaw parrot found abandoned in Indore, shifted to zoo

Exotic macaw parrot abandoned in Indore, shifted to zoo

The local administration rescued it and decided to keep the bird in the zoo here till the dispute of its ownership is resolved

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 22 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 12:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An exotic macaw parrot was found lying abandoned in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city with different people coming forward and claiming to be its owner, a local zoo official said.

The local administration rescued it and decided to keep the bird in the zoo here till the dispute of its ownership is resolved, the official said on Wednesday.

“It seems the blue and golden colour macaw parrot was kept as a pet by someone in the city and the bird flew away from the person's house," Indore's Kamla Nehru Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav told reporters. He said different people have claimed to be the bird's owner.

"When the dispute escalated, the police and the Forest Department were informed about the macaw parrot. It has been rescued and brought to the zoo. The bird was seen under stress as some people had tried to catch it," the official said.

The bird will be kept in the safe environment of the zoo till its real owner is found, he said.

Yadav said exotic parrots cannot be released in the open due to a threat to their life from local animals and birds. "We will hand over the parrot to the person who presents the bird's valid documents before us,” he said.

