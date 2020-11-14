Expansionism, a mental disorder: PM Narendra Modi slams China

Addressing soldiers along the India-Pakistan border in Longewala in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister on Saturday lashed out at “expansionist forces”, an apparent reference to China, and termed the idea as a “mental disorder”.

Amid a standoff with China and Pakistan, PM Modi also sent out a clear message that India believed in the policy of understanding and explaining, but anyone testing its resolve will get an equally fierce response.

“Today, the entire world is troubled due to expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, reflective of 18th-century thinking. India is becoming a voice against such thinking,” Modi said addressing Indian Army and Border Security Force forces.

The Prime Minister said that the entire world was now coming to know that India would not compromise one bit on matters of national interest.

“India’s stature and power are entire because of your valour,” Modi said recalling the historic battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

“World history tells us that only those nations have remained safe and progressed who have the ability to counter the invaders,” he said even as India remained in a tense standoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come a day after five soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir.

This was the seventh consecutive year when the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the armed forces deployed at the forward posts.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief M M Naravane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana accompanied the Prime Minister.

“Whenever the valour of our soldiers is talked about, the Battle of Longewala will be remembered. Our soldiers gave a befitting reply to Pakistani soldiers in that battle,” Modi said, paying rich tributes to Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, who played a courageous role in defending the post and defeating the Pakistani forces.

“The Battle of Longewala proved that no one can stand in front of the combined might of Indian forces – Army, Navy and Air Force,” the Prime Minister said.