Experts brief Centre on Covid-19 vaccine progress

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 22:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

India’s top vaccine manufacturers on Monday briefed the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVA) on the progress on research and development of the vaccine candidates against Covid-19.

The NEGVA, chaired by epidemiologist V K Paul, interacted with representatives of Serum Institute of India, Pune; Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad; Zydus Cadila, Ahmedabad; Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; and Biological E, Hyderabad.

“The meeting was mutually beneficial and productive,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the interaction provided the National Expert Group with inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines being developed by the indigenous manufacturers as well as their expectations from the Union Government.

Three vaccine candidates Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, ZyCoVD of Zydus Cadila and the Oxford vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute are undergoing various stages of clinical trials.

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the government was awaiting the green signal from the scientists on the Covid-19 vaccine and had a roadmap in place to ensure its smooth roll out.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Healthcare
Vaccination

