Experts discuss risks in handling multiple disaster emergencies

Experts at a webinar on tackling simultaneous disasters like super cyclone Amphan and Covid-19 underlined the major risks involved in handling of such multiple emergencies.

They mostly stressed on the need for effective implementation of stringent rules and regulations while participating in the event organised by the Centre for Disaster Management Studies (CDMS), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University here, an official release said Thursday.

GGSIPU Vice Chancellor Dr Mahesh Varma said, "Rules and regulations are in place for various disaster emergencies in our country. The need is that all the major stakeholders execute them on ground keeping in mind the catastrophic effects of twin/multiple disasters at one time."

Acknowledging the efforts of the CDMS in organising the webinar, he also insisted on community preparedness when such a secondary disaster persists.

Chairman Odisha PSC Brig (Dr) LC Patnaik focussed on the aspects of governance, management and resources of the coastal states which were affected by the super cyclone.

He stressed that disaster professionals including central government officials, private sector authorities and non-profits organisations need to analyse their strategies and develop synergised frameworks that can be enacted in handling such challenging times.

Experts from National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) elaborated on the policies, framework, implementation, last mile connectivity and resilient infrastructure development in the given reference.

Maj Gen RC Padhi, Former Additional Surveyor General of India, articulated on how GIS and remote sensing technologies can be a force multiplier in managing a crisis situation.

Former Vice Chairman, Bihar SDMA, Anil Sinha spoke on how the state administration could formulate customised plans for specific regions within the state and explained how the district administration had the highest responsibility.

Besides former secretary, DCMG, Ministry of Defence, Brig. (Dr) Vinod Dutta, the webinar was attended by various academicians, research scholars, industry and government officials, the release said.

The CDMS, established by the university in 2005, promotes research, professional academics and extension work in various aspects of disaster management and provides specialised training to personnel engaged in disaster management and capacity building, it added.