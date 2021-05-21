Explained: A 10-step guide on how to use CoviSelf, the Covid-19 home-testing kit

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has endorsed an at-home Covid-19 self-testing kit, developed by a Pune-based firm, to aid in detection and treatment of the viral infection that has swept through the country.

The rapid antigen test (RAT) kit CoviSelf, manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions, will likely reach shelves in a week’s time and will cost Rs 250 apiece. The ICMR has recommended that only those exhibiting symptoms should use the kit, which requires a mobile app that contains instructions and will display the test result.

The kit comes with a pre-filled extraction tube, a sterile nasal swab, a test device called a cassette, a biohazard bag and an instruction manual.

Here’s a 10-point guide on how to use the kit:

1. Wash hands thoroughly and wait for them to dry before tearing the pouch open and readying the test

2. Open the Mylab CoviSelf app and enter credentials. Scan the QR code on the test device or cassette to link the code with the credentials filled in

3. Locate the pre-filled buffer tube and tap it vertically on a flat surface to ensure the extraction buffer solution settles at the bottom of the tube

4. Unscrew the cap and hold it straight carefully to prevent spillage

5. Take out the nasal swab and insert it into one nostril up to 2-4 cm until some resistance is met, roll it five times inside the nostril to make sure cells are collected, repeat the process in the other nostril with the same swab

6. Dip the nasal swab into the pre-filled extraction tube, pinch the bottom of the tube and swirl the swab 10 times before breaking the swab at its "break point" and covering the tube with its attached nozzle cap

7. Add two drops of extracted antigen buffer mixture into the “sample well” of the test device by pressing the tube and wait 10-15 minutes

8. The result will be available in up to 20 minutes; click a picture of the device with the phone app and wait for it to analyse the result

9. Dispose of all the materials used in the biohazard bag provided

10. Individuals who test positive should isolate themselves as per ICMR guidelines, while those with symptoms who test negative should immediately get themselves tested by RT-PCR