Explained | EC's proposed changes to the model code of conduct

With an aim to discourage freebie culture and provide authentic information to voters on the financial viability of their poll promises, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday proposed amending the model code of conduct.

This development comes amid the recent "freebies versus welfare measures" debate.

In a letter, the EC had said: "The Commission notes that the consequences of inadequate disclosures by political parties get attenuated by the fact that elections are held frequently, providing opportunities for political parties to indulge in competitive electoral promises, particularly in multi-phase elections, without having to spell out their financial implications more particularly on committed expenditure."

What are the changes that the EC has proposed to the model code? When will it be implemented? DH brings you the low-down.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The model code of conduct is a document which guides the EC in ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and candidates during elections.

What are the changes that the EC has proposed to the model code?

The EC has proposed to amend the Model Code of Conduct to add a proforma to Part VIII (Guidelines on election manifesto) of the MCC. It will require political parties to inform voters about the financial feasibility of promises made in their manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

Accordingly, parties will now be expected to declare what the promises made in their manifestos would cost the exchequer and how they intended on paying for them, if elected to power.

The proposed proforma seeks details of revenue generation ways (through additional tax, if any), rationalising expenditure (cutting some schemes, if so required), impact on committed liabilities and/or raising of further debt and its impact on Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) limits.

How will this impact political parties?

Currently, most political parties do not submit to the EC their poll declarations in time. The EC believes that with adequate disclosures on the financial implications of the promises made, the Indian electorate will be able to exercise informed poll choices.

When will the change be implemented?

The EC asked state and national political parties to submit their views on the proposals by October 19. It noted that if no response is received to the proposals by October 19 it will be presumed that political parties have nothing specific to say on the issue.

(With inputs from PTI.)