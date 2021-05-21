Explained | Government's advisory on coronavirus' airborne transmission

The Centre released new guidelines on Covid-19 transmissibility and precautions on Thursday, taking into consideration the growing scientific consensus that the virus spreads through the air.

The advisory covered a range of issues from transmission, masking and ventilation to other precautions.

Here is a breakdown of the advisory:

Transmission

The virus spreads mainly through aerosols and droplets. Larger droplets can stick to surfaces while smaller particles hang in the air and travel greater distances and are far more concentrated in indoor spaces with little ventilation.

The virus can also spread through contaminated surfaces and can survive on glass, plastic and stainless steel for a “fairly long time”.

Masking

A double layer homemade cotton mask can still provide some protection but N95 masks are the safest to wear. Masks should fit snugly, leaving no air pockets and cloth masks should be washed and sun-dried every day. Wearing masks at home is also recommended.

Double masking is strongly advised, with a tight-fitting cloth mask over a surgical one. Though surgical masks should ideally be worn only once, the advisory suggests they can be used up to five times by leaving them in a dry place for seven days after one use with some exposure to the sun. Surgical masks should not be washed.

Ventilation

Proper ventilation can reduce the risk of transmission significantly and reduce the potential virus load. The advisory recommends opening windows for increased airflow, installing exhaust fans, cross-ventilation through simple air outlets, installing filters in centralized air management systems and using air conditioners with the windows open.

Windows should also be kept open in buses and trains when possible and health centres must ensure that vaccinations are carried out in well-ventilated settings.

Testing and other precautions

Rapid antigen tests should be conducted on people entering rural or semi-urban areas. Health workers should be equipped with N95 masks even if they are vaccinated and should be provided with oximeters to monitor infected people.

The advisory insists that every person who tests positive should be given a certified N95 mask or at least a surgical mask and isolated.

Besides these, the advisory reminds citizens to maintain physical distancing, wash hands with soap often and disinfect surfaces regularly.