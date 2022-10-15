Explained: India asks Canada to do more to stop Khalistan referendums

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group has planned a second referendum on Nov. 6, 2022, in Canada over its demand to carve out Khalistan from Punjab. In response, the Indian government asked the Canadian government to curb pro-Khalistani activities in the North American country.

So, what is the SFJ?

The SFJ is a pro-Khalistani organisation founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu that aims to "liberate Punjab from Indian occupation". The Government of India banned the group in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The SFJ recently proposed a second Khalistan Referendum in Mississauga near Toronto on Nov. 6. The first such exercise was held at Brampton on Sept. 18.

The Canadian government's view

New Delhi had asked Ottawa to stop the SFJ from holding its first Khalistan Referendum on Sept. 18. The Canadian government, however, declined to do so, pointing out that any organisation had the right to peacefully and democratically express opinions in a democracy. The SFJ, known for its stance on the secession of India's Punjab, went ahead and held the referendum at Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area.

India's stance on the issue

India said it had conveyed its concerns to Canada over the referendums. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had taken up the matter with the Canadian government in Ottawa. "Our position on the so-called referendum by the anti-India element is well known," Bagchi said. "It has been conveyed to the Canadian government. We have publicly shared this information earlier."

The Narendra Modi government issued an advisory on Sept. 23 for students and other Indian citizens currently in Canada as well as for people planning to visit the country. It advised people to exercise "due caution and remain vigilant" in view of the "sharp increase" in hate crime incidents and anti-India activities in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies)