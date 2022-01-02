Explained | Months after 'Sulli Deals', 'Bulli Bai' sparks outrage as women demand action

Twitter was up in arms just as the new year began after anonymous accounts were seen auctioning hundreds of Muslim women through an web page on GitHub called ‘Bulli Bai'.

"Bulli Bai", created on Github, popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content.

While Twitterverse has been at war over toxic discourses targetting certain communities, this instance is very similar to ‘Sulli files’ that surfaced in July last year.

Here’s what we know about the 'Bulli Bai' controversy so far.

What happened?

"Bulli Bai" popped up on January 1, with a number of pictures of women including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities, accompanied by derogatory content, using hosting platform GitHub. Many anonymous Twitter accounts were seen auctioning them online, an act which angered Twitterati, especially Muslim women. who called out the hatred and demanded immediate action.

"Bulli Bai" was also being promoted by a Twitter handle with the name @bullibai, with the display picture of a "Khalistani supporter", saying women can be 'booked' from the app. This handle was also promoting Khalistani content at the same time.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi flagged the issue on Twitter, tagging Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanding for strict action.

First they came using #SulliDeals now as #BulliDeals , expect cooperation from @TwitterIndia , as some accounts have been flagged, will help reach the perpetrators sooner. @GoI_MeitY @HMOIndia — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 1, 2022

For context, no arrests, however sites blocked. In the reemergence of #BulliDeals after #SulliDeals here are my letters to Hon. IT Minister. Dated 30th July&6th September 2021. Received a response on 2nd November. The clubhouse auctioning was to be my zero hour intervention. pic.twitter.com/WvltiAH77U — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) January 2, 2022

Mumbai cyber police took cognisance of the matter and launched a probe. They are also taking legal opinion to lodge the case under relevant section of the IPC.

GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself.

CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action. https://t.co/6yLIZTO5Ce — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 1, 2022

Vaishnaw confirmed that GitHub has blocked the creator of the app on Sunday morning and police authorities are taking further action.

In July 2021, hundreds of pictures of girls and women were uploaded by an unidentified group on an app called Sulli Deals using GitHub. ‘Sulli’ is supposedly an offensive term used against Muslim women. The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police had filed an FIR in the case and sent a notice to GitHub, while the Delhi Commission for Women had ordered strict action in the case. To the disappointment of victims, no arrests were made in the case and no perpetrators have been identified so far.

Actions and reactions

Prompt police action did nothing to assuage the disgust of women who were seen on this app. Many took to Twitter to express their outrage at such acts of “dehumanising” Muslim women for the second time in six months.

In the #SulliDeal 2.0 more than 100 vocal Muslim women (including me) hv been auctioned online. Those filthy sick are using anon @Twitter handles and @github to dehumanise Muslim women. This time they transgressed all limits & didnt even spared Najeeb's mother. (1/3) — خوشبو خان Khushboo Khan (@khushbookhan_) January 1, 2022

A woman whose photo was put up online with the offensive hashtag tweeted that Muslim women’s year has unfortunately started with this “sense of fear & disgust".

It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning. Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/pHuzuRrNXR — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

The women also questioned safety of women in the country and slammed India’s “broken” and “dilapidated” justice system, as nothing had come of the FIR filed in the Sulli files case, which had seen similar auctioning of women from the minority community.

There are many Muslim names,including mine,in the obnoxious #BulliDeals , same as #SulliDeals

Even Najeeb's mother has not been spared. It's a reflection on India's broken justice system, a dilapidated law n order arrangement. Are we becoming the most unsafe country for women? — Sayema (@_sayema) January 1, 2022

Twitterati also hit back at the anonymous creators saying that such acts do not “lessen or intimidate” them, even if these are “outrageous”.

It does not in any way lessen me or intimidate me

And Though I have not found my photo yet but my name is also on this list of bulli deals.

It's outrageous that we have to suffer.

I am not sharing the list because there are some who would not like it to be public. https://t.co/gMyRVxjVx8 — Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) January 1, 2022

Delhi Police came under fire as haunting memories of the 'Sulli files' came rushing back to victims, still waiting for the perpetrators to be brought back to justice.

Hi @DelhiPolice. This lot already harassed me by hosting an auction of me and making disgusting lewd comments on me. I had filed an FIR in May with you, but you’ve done absolutely nothing. Now they’re back with this. Good job protecting women. Will you do anything now atleast? https://t.co/HvMlIIho7N — Hasiba | حسيبة | हसीबा 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) January 1, 2022

Opposition leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram also slammed the “anti-Muslim misogyny” online.

It’s high time our @DelhiPolice got cracking. Disgraceful that people of such mentality exist but if they are allowed to get away with it they will repeat the offence at the next opportunity. @HasibaAmin https://t.co/stm8wRlAqN — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2022

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons for uploading doctored photos on the site, officials said on Sunday.

A journalist had lodged an online complaint and she shared the copy of the complaint on Twitter. The case was registered at the Cyber Police station of the southeast district on Saturday night, the police said.

A senior police officer said the case has been registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the journalist alleging that she is being targeted by an unidentified group of people on "Bulli Bai" portal.

"I was shocked to find out this morning that a website/portal called bullibai.github.io (since deleted) had a doctored picture of me in an improper, unacceptable and clearly lewd context. This needs immediate action, as the same is clearly designed to harass me and other similarly situated independent women and journalists," the woman said in the complaint.

UPDATE: A complaint has been filed by me with the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police for immediate registration of FIR and consequent action against people behind the auctioning of Muslim women on social media. #sullideals #BulliDeals @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/oX3ROLEgv1 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

"I enclose snapshots of the said tweet directed at me herein as well as of other tweets. The term 'Bulli Bai' itself seems disrespectful and the content of this website/portal (bullibai.github.io) is clearly aimed at insulting Muslim women as the derogatory term 'Bulli' is used exclusively for Muslim women and the entire website seems to have been designed with the intent of embarrassing and insulting Muslim women," she added.

Check out DH's latest videos