Explained: PM's security detail and the SPG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was compromised for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday in Punjab’s Ferozepur when his cavalcade was stranded on a flyover due to a protest.

The incident snowballed into a political controversy with the BJP accusing the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government and the Congress party of trying to “physically harm” India’s Prime Minister.

Here’s a look at the Prime Minister’s security arrangement and the Special Protection Group (SPG), the body responsible for its planning.

Also Read | SC to hear plea related to 'breach of PM's security' in Punjab on January 7

What is SPG?

The SPG is solely responsible for the planning of the PM’s security protocol, based on broad guidelines stated in the Blue Book issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The group conducts a compulsory Advance Security Liasion (ASL) with security officials of the respective state, including Intelligence Bureau officials and state police officers, three days before the PM’s planned visit. An ASL report is released after the meeting, on the basis of which security is planned.

The meeting discusses every minute detail of the PM’s visit, including how he is expected to arrive (by air or road) and how he reaches the final venue and contingency plans in case of emergencies.

The venue is secured with entry and exit frisking and metal detectors for visitors. The strength of the stage that the PM is supposed to stand on is also checked.

Central agencies are also a part of the meeting to give inputs about likely threats. Sources told Indian Express that the SPG does not allow the PM's movement till the local police give their approval.

“Fire safety of the venue is also audited. Even weather report for the day is taken into consideration. If the PM is likely to take a boat, the functional readiness and safety of the boat is authorised on a certificate. If there are bushes on the route that the PM is supposed to take, SPG may ask them to be cut down. Narrow patches of the route are mapped and more men are asked to be posted there for route security,” a senior police officer who was on PM’s security detail multiple times said.

The local police is reportedly supposed to do anti-sabotage checks and review security with men placed on roads and snipers on rooftops. If the PM is supposed to stay in a place, an SP-level officer is deputed as camp commandment for security reasons. An SP-level officer in plain clothes is placed during public rallies and road shows.

Also Read | BJP leaders slam breach of PM Modi's security in Punjab, demand apology

What if plans change?

Security forces have a contingency plan in advance. “What if because of bad weather, the PM can’t fly to the venue? So, an alternative route by road is planned in advance. The route is sanitised and security is placed on the road even if the PM is supposed to fly. You can’t arrange security at the last minute,” the officer said.

This is what happened in the Ferozepur rally. PM Modi was supposed to travel to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by a chopper but due to rain, visibility was low. It was then decided that he would take the road.

There are elaborate measures in place to deal with any spontaneous protests that may erupt during the PM’s visit.

“There is a list of suspicious people or potential protesters with the local police. They are picketed in advance. Physical and electronic surveillance is mounted to gather information on such surprises. If there is a planned protest that cannot be stalled, then the route is avoided,” an officer is quoted as saying in the report.

Check out DH's latest videos: