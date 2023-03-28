Explained | Rahul asked to vacate government bungalow: What are the benefits provided to an MP?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24

A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case based on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark in 2019, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification could be a blessing in disguise

An MP has to vacate the official bungalow within one month of losing his membership. The ousted Congress MP wrote to the LS secretariat on Tuesday saying he would abide by the notice and vacate.

Amidst the former Congress president's ouster as a Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, here is a list of all the benefits that are given to Members of Parliament:

1. An MP is entitled to rent-free housing or a hostel facility for the duration of their term. After paying the standard licencing price, they may also choose to stay in a bungalow-style facility. Based on predetermined criteria, the Accommodation Sub-Committee distributes residences. Up to a certain amount, water and electricity bills are exempted. Other home amenities include furniture that is within budget, routine curtain and sofa cover washing, and rent reductions for modifications or additions.

2. They are paid a salary of Rs 50,000 per month in accordance with the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Act, 2010. Additionally, they are paid Rs 2,000 per day to attend Parliamentary sessions. They also receive a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month.

3. MPs are given travel reimbursements for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties, including going to meetings. For instance, they are eligible for one executive class or first class AC train pass, one and one-fourth airfare, and Rs 16 for each kilometer of travel on the road. Each member, along with their family members, is allowed a total of 34 solo flight travels each year.

4. Also, they receive Rs 45,000 as office expenditures each month, including Rs 15,000 for stationary and mail. The stipend could be used to cover secretarial assistants' salaries.

5. Each month, members pay Rs 500 to receive free medical care for themselves and their families.

(With PTI inputs)