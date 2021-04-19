Explained | Superspreader events and how they work with the coronavirus

State after state is going under lockdown with a fresh wave of Covid-19 is devastating India, with new cases hitting record highs each day. Amid wedding season and festival celebrations, governments are struggling to keep people from crowding and creating 'super-spreader events'.

What is a super-spreader event?

A super spreader event is a phenomenon that is conducive for a communicable disease to spread fast. These events, where a large number of people are in close contact, provide the perfect ground for viral diseases to propagate easily. This is further exacerbated by group activities like singing, shouting and breathing close to one another. These people then return to their normal lives, infecting more people during travel and upon arrival at their destination.

The example closest to home is the Maha Kumbh Mela which is occurring in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, which has become a hotbed of Covid-19 in the past two weeks, with thousands participating in the congregation testing positive.

Wedding functions and parties have been curtailed in all states to prevent big groups of people from coming in close contact. Super spreader events are known to be transmission engines of the virus, and experts suggest that they also help genetic drifts in the virus, which ultimately leads to new mutations.

Furthermore, as the size of these groups increases, so does the risk. Some studies have found that 10-20 per cent of people are responsible for 80 per cent of the spread of Covid-19.

An infected person does not show any symptoms for the first few days, and if they come in contact with other people for more than 15 minutes, which is likely to be the case in most super-spreader events, then the transmission is enormous.

What is the way to control these?

Many states have clamped down on gatherings like wedding functions, parties or funerals, with some even mandating issuance of passes to attend such events. Restricting such gatherings is likely to deny the virus a favourable situation, which may help slow down infections.

People returning from these gatherings must be mandated to quarantine for 14 days to slow the infection rate.