Explained | Supreme Court's verdict on inheritance of daughters

The Supreme Court this week maintained that the sole surviving daughter of a Hindu male is rightly entitled to the inheritance of the father who died without executing a will. The apex court has ruled that the daughter is competent for the inheritance property that can be both self-acquired or share received in the partition of coparcenary property.

The court also effectively ended a long-standing case spanning several decades over the inheritance. It also significantly documented for the coming years that the only daughter is the heir of a Hindu male who has died intestate, or death in absence of a will, and not others such as his brother.

After studying, Supreme Court said the right of a daughter or a widow to inherit property is not only documented in customary Hindu law but also in previous judicial pronouncements.

What is the case?

One Marappa Gounder died intestate in 1949 leaving behind a daughter, Kupayee Ammal, who also passed in 1967 issueless. Marappa has a brother called Ramasamy Gounder. Gurunatha Gounder and four other daughters are the children of Ramasamy.

One of those daughters, Thangammal, sought legal intervention demanding a one-fifth share in the property of Marappa.

She contented in court that after Marappa's death, the property was passed on to Kupayee Ammal, the man's daughter, and after she died childless, it ended up with Ramasamy Gounder, Marappa's brother, and that is how she is an heir and thus she's entitled to one-fifth share of the inheritance.

And on the other side, the children of Gurunath, who is the son of Ramasamy, maintained that Kupayee Ammal had no right to inherit the property in the first place. Since Gurunath was the sole inheritor available, they are the rightful heirs to the property.

The matter in the trial court and High Court

The trial court, dismissing Thangammal's case in 1994, noted that since Marappa died before Hindu Succession Act, 1956 came into force, she and her sisters were not entitled as heirs to the inheritance.

The High Court dismissed the appeal against the trial court order in 2009.

When the issue reached Supreme Court

The top court in the country had two questions before it. Whether a sole daughter could inherit her father's property when died intestate and if yes, then what is the order of succession after the daughter's death?

What the Supreme Court said

A two-judge bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari noted that “right of a widow or daughter to inherit the self-acquired property or share received in partition of a coparcenary property of a Hindu male dying intestate is well recognised not only under the old customary Hindu Law” but also under previous judicial pronouncements.

Adding, “if a property of a male Hindu dying intestate is a self-acquired property or obtained in partition of a co-parcenery or a family property, the same would devolve by inheritance and not by survivorship, and a daughter of such a male Hindu would be entitled to inherit such property in preference to other collaterals”.

The court upheld that the Hindu Succession Act of 1956 shall apply considering the question of succession in the case only opened after the death of Kupayee Ammal in 1967. Subsequently, Thangammal, the appellant, is defined as an heir and is entitled to the one-fifth share of the inheritance.

The judgment further clarified that if a female Hindu dies intestate and childless, the property she inherited from her father or mother would go to the father's heirs. And the property she received from her husband or father-in-law would go to the husband's heirs.

And in case a female Hindu dies leaving a husband behind, then the properties passed on to the husband and her children would include the inheritance from her parents, according to Hindu Succession Act.

Studying older Hindu laws and judicial pronouncements

According to the Supreme Court, the Mitakshara law recognises inheritance by succession of property owned by an individual, male or female. And over the years, various sub-schools of the law added multiple female relations to define heir to the inheritance. The court, after noting several such previous judicial clauses, concluded that it is abundantly clear that a daughter was in fact capable of inheriting the father's separate estate.

The court observed, "From the above discussions, it is clear that ancient text as also the Smritis, the Commentaries written by various renowned learned persons and even judicial pronouncements have recognized the rights of several female heirs, the wives and the daughter's being the foremost of them. The rights of women in the family to maintenance were in every case very substantial rights and on whole, it would seem that some of the commentators erred in drawing adverse inferences from the vague references to women's succession in the earlier Smritis. The views of the Mitakshara on the matter are unmistakable. Vijneshwara also nowhere endorses the view that women are incompetent to inherit," LiveLaw reported.

With agency inputs.

